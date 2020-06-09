Giant Rev Pro MIPS helmet review

The Rev Pro MIPS is Giant's best helmet to date. It looks awesome and vents well, while keeping air flowing over your head via generous internal channels. But if you have an oval-shaped head, you are likely to get some pressure on your forehead, so be sure to try this one on before purchasing.

I love the way Giant’s Rev Pro MIPS helmet looks. It’s very much a distinct helmet that has enough aesthetic cues to make it stand out among a sea of helmets in a peloton. And it’s very well vented, so it’s been nice to wear this lid on hot days. So it’s hard to call this anything but an excellent helmet, though the fit makes it ideal for more round head shapes; for longer heads, you’ll get pressure on your forehead that might not be pleasant.

Rev Pro MIPS construction

While the Rev Pro may not look much like an aero helmet — and truth be told, it is not, in the traditional sense — it is indeed aerodynamically optimized, according to Giant. A close look at its general shape reveals that it does in fact mirror the looks of an aero lid, with its extended rear end and overall sleek shaping.

Beyond that, Giant also used computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to make sure that the aerodynamic benefits did not come at the cost of effective venting and air flow. The Rev Pro has 20 wide vents to keep air moving over your head, and to allow venting at slower speeds.

CFD helped Giant create an aerodynamic helmet that didn’t sacrifice venting. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com

Like most modern helmets, the Rev Pro addresses rotational forces — in this case, with a MIPS liner. This helps disperse rotational forces in the first fractions of a second in the event of a crash.

On top of that, the helmet is constructed with a multi-density EPS foam, and Giant incorporates an in-molded shell within the EPS foam, in addition to the outer in-molded shell. This is another nod to impact energy dispersement.

Rev Pro fit

Photo: Hannah DeWitt

The Rev Pro has a fairly rounded shape. That’s perfect if you have a similarly round head, which I don’t. As a result, I did get some pressure on my forehead, while the sides of the helmet felt much looser. It was noticeable on my first few rides on the helmet, and while it remained noticeable on every ride, it was by no means a dealbreaker and became less of an issue for me the more I rode in it.

So I certainly would not call the Rev Pro MIPS uncomfortable — not by a long shot. I have worn it on long, hot rides and while there is a bit of pressure on my forehead, it wasn’t enough to distract me for more than a few minutes after I put it on. If you have a dramatically oval head shape, expect some pressure on your forehead.

The MIPS liner helps address rotational forces in the event of a crash. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com

The fit harness features a five-position vertical adjustment so you can position it comfortably over your occipital lobe. The dial adjusts easily and holds in place snugly. I had no issues with the helmet loosening.

While I generally wear a size large in every helmet, the Rev Pro size large was slightly too big. I had the fit system cinched down all the way, but still couldn’t get it as snug as I wanted.

Photo: Hannah DeWitt

Riding the Rev Pro MIPS

I spent a lot of time on the road with the Rev Pro, and a few rides on gravel too. The venting in both situations was impressive, both at low speeds and high. That is, for me, the major selling point of the Rev Pro: It’s a very cool helmet for hot summer rides. That, combined with a MIPS liner and a pretty neat aesthetic, make it a worthwhile lid.

Photo: Hannah DeWitt

If I had to do it all over again, I would have liked to try on a size Medium. The size large was just a tad too large, and I wasn’t able to cinch down the harness quite enough to eliminate all movement, especially on gravel rides. Since I’m generally a size large in all helmets, this was a bit surprising, so just bear that in mind before you plunk down the cash. Definitely try it on for fit and size before you buy.

The Rev Pro also played nicely with just about all sunglasses I tried. Some of the larger ones — think 100% Speedcraft — did touch the helmet, but that was the exception rather than the rule. And more importantly, the fit harness did not interfere with the arms of the sunglasses, nor did the EPS foam over the temples.

Internal channels help to keep air flowing over your head. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com

Verdict

The Rev Pro MIPS doesn’t fit my head quite right, but if you have a rounder head shape, it’s worth giving this a try. It’s comfortable and stylish, and the venting in hot weather works wonders. It’s not as light as some of its competitors in this price range, ticking the scales about 70 grams heavier than perhaps it should be. But it doesn’t feel excessively bulky on my head, so I won’t ding it too much for that. Ultimately, I’ve enjoyed riding with the Rev Pro MIPS. This is Giant’s best helmet to date.

The Rev Pro MIPS has a big exhaust port at the rear. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com

The carve-outs on the EPS shell make room for sunglasses, while still allowing the EPS to dip low over your temples. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com