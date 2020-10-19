Get a grip with the Enve SES AR handlebar

How can you improve handling, stay protected from road chatter, decrease aero drag, and not adding a ton of weight to your bike? Enve says it has an answer: The SES AR handlebar.

Borrowing technology and design cues from the SES Aero Road Bar and G Series Gravel Bar, the Enve SES AR handlebar has a gentle flare and compact geometry with 76mm reach and 127mm drop.

Enve says that flared drops allow riders to widen their grip and achieve greater control while descending and navigating more technical terrain.

So, what does this really mean? The Enve SES AR just might be the all-around bar if you spend a lot of time on gravel and road and are going between riding surfaces.

Enve’s chief engineer Kevin Nelson says, “The compound flare is designed to maintain better hand position in the hoods while also improving the reach to the lever in the drops. The flared drops provide a more natural control position and more comfort. The top shape is intended to give you much of the aero benefits of the aero road bar while giving you a wide position with a tight bend which provides forearm support in a hood based aero position.”

Appealing to a wide swath of users, with different configuration needs, the carbon bar can accommodate either internal or external cable and wire routing.

Enve SES AR handlebar

“Since [2016] road frames have evolved to include clearance for high-volume tires. [F]rames, wheels, and tires are growing more capable, so too has our appetite to explore the long road, the rough road, and dirt roads. With this evolution, it is only natural that our primary point of contact on the bike evolves as well. The SES AR road handlebar is ENVE’s solution to a better road riding experience,” said Enve’s vice president of product, Jake Pantone.

Enve SES AR handlebar specs

While the Enve bars appear to be light “on paper”, they have a claimed weight that is similar to the Roval Alpinist monocoque bar/stem combo. And while the Enve bars might be a tad heavier for 44mm and 46mm widths compared with the competition, they do allow for greater configuration as they will work with any standard 31mm stem.

Enve SES AR handlebar specifications.

Enve SES AR handlebar pricing

Available in five sizes, the Enve SES AR handlebar retails for $375 from enve.com or from your local Enve retailer.