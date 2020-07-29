Fizik turns up the volume for the Tempo Overcurve R4

Fizik has updated the Tempo Overcurve R4 shoe line, adding models to accommodate wide feet.

The Tempo Overcurve R4 Wide is constructed with a slightly roomier forefoot, and higher volume for the ball of the foot and also a wider metatarsal area.

Fizik’s Overcurve design is based on an asymmetrical upper pattern that is designed to conform with the natural shape of the foot.

A single Boa IP1 dial controls upper fit, and comfort. The R4 carbon-composite outsole, with ventilation ports in front of the cleat mounts, below the toe box, remains unchanged.

In addition to the size and fit update, Fizik has also updated styling for the Overcurve R4: Black, white, navy, and iridescent copper beetle colorways are available. The solid colors will set you back $199, while the iridescent colors will cost $229.

The Fizik Overcurve R4 is available in sizes 36, 37, 37½, 38, 38½, 39, 39½ 40, 40½, 41, 41½, 42, 42½, 43, 43½, 44, 44½, 45, 45½, 46, 46½, 47, and 48.