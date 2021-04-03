EF thanks essential workers with POC helmet by Muc-Off

EF Education-Nippo will be racing the Tour of Flanders tomorrow with custom helmets that recognize front-line workers during the global pandemic. Muc-Off designed the graphics for the team’s POC Ventral helmets.

Muc-Off, a British bike products company that got its start with a hot-pink wash, has designed helmet graphics on the downhill circuit for years. This POC for EF Education-Nippo is its first helmet design for the road.

In addition to ‘thank you’ in multiple languages, the helmet designs features the names of workers chosen by the EF Education-Nippo team.

“This is a massive deal for us here at Muc-Off. We’ve got a long history of designing some of the raddest helmet designs around for our MTB athletes and teams, so we’re ecstatic to be doing the same in professional road cycling,” said Muc-Off CEO Alex Trimnell. “It raises further awareness and pays tribute to the fantastic efforts of key workers from across the globe in a way that’s unlike anything ever seen before in the pro peloton.”

Muc-Off’s ongoing Protect and Serve campaign contributes 10 percent of profits from its sales of antibacterial products to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. This helmet promotion is part of that campaign.

Muc-Off will be raffling off a few of the custom helmets, with all proceeds going to the WHO. Details of how to enter the raffle will be released on Muc-Off and EF Education-Nippo social channels ahead of the Amstel Gold Race.

“I’m always amazed and in awe when I encounter someone with an innate and natural instinct to give and serve and wearing these helmets that pay a small tribute to their hard and selfless work is a real honor,” said EF Education-Nippo rider and U.S. national champion Alex Howes. “The global pandemic rocked all of us, but it also shined a light on how strong and caring many of us can be.”