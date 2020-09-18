Daniel Oss teases feathery new Specialized bike on Instagram

Specialized has a new bike coming out soon, but while the company is enforcing a media embargo until next week, that evidently doesn’t apply to Daniel Oss, who teased the new bike on Instagram yesterday.

We’ve been riding the bike extensively and will have all the details for you next week; in the meantime, we can glean a few things from Oss’ post, like the photo of him lifting it above his head with one hand, indicating it’s a superlight bike.

And he mentions the hashtag #Justride, which seems to indicate this isn’t a race bike at all, and instead focuses on ride experience rather than winning. And Oss mentions he can’t wait to ride the bike after the Tour ends. Hmm. Maybe not a race bike. But boy, it sure looks like one, doesn’t it?

And how about that classic silhouette? No dropped seat stays and no deep aero tube shapes makes me wonder if this bike isn’t made to go uphill really fast.

And where are all the logos? Specialized and other brands that sponsor race teams never miss an opportunity to work logos into the aesthetics, and why wouldn’t they? It’s a great advertising opportunity at the biggest races in the world. But this bike doesn’t appear to be for racing, at least not based on Oss’ post. So it stands to reason that logos aren’t as necessary here, freeing Specialized to come up with some really nifty paint jobs.

Check in to VeloNews.com next week to get all the official details on this mystery bike from Specialized.