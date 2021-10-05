Continental launches new Grand Prix 5000 S TR tubeless with Paris-Roubaix win

History was made on Sunday when Sonny Colbrelli won the 2021 Paris-Roubaix on Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR tubeless tires.

This is the first time that the men’s “Hell of the North” was won on tires without a tube. The day before, Lizzie Deignan won the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes on 30mm Pirelli tubeless tires.

Continental boasts that the new Grand Prix 5000 S TR weighs 50g less than its predecessor at comparable widths, and claims that sidewall protection is 28-percent better and rolling resistance is 20-percent lower.

One of the claimed improvements in the new Conti 5000s TR is the ease of mounting. (Photo: Continental Tire)

The German tire marker continues to use its Black Chili compound on the new tires, which had proven to be one of the grippiest and most durable race tires.

The previous version of the tire, the Conti GP 5000 TL, proved to be one of the fastest — with a very low rolling resistance — in a recent VeloNews tire test.

Our colleagues at CyclingTips noted that the new Conti GP 5000 S TR should be easier to install on tubeless rims compared with previous versions of the Conti GP 5000, and the tire is also approved for use with hookless bead road wheels. It was also noted that Continental does not recommend pairing a 25mm tire with a 23mm rim.

The new $100 Conti GP 5000 S TR is available in 25mm, 28mm, 30mm, and 32mm widths in both black and tan sidewalls, and claimed weights for these tires are 250g, 270g, 300g, and 320g respectively.

The updated Continental Grand Prix 5000s TR is available with either black or tan sidewalls. (Photo: Continental Tire)

VeloNews will be testing and evaluating these tires, so keep an eye out here for our thoughts on the new Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR tires.