Colnago collaborates with designer Motoki Yoshio on a colorful limited edition C68

To celebrate the latest model in its C series, the C68, Colnago has collaborated with Motoki Yoshio, a Milan-based Japanese designer, on a colorful limited edition version of the high-end bike.

Motoki began his design by analyzing the geometry of the frame, paying specific attention to the tube junctions. He then laid out colors — red, pink, purple, green, gold, and more — along the natural lines of those junctions, which have become less sharp in the latest C68.

(Photo: Courtesy Colnago)

For the design, he also embraced the ideas of rispetto and armonia, meaning “respect” and “harmony” in Italian.

Motoki Yoshio with his limited edition C68. (Photo: Courtesy Colnago)

“Harmony also means pleasure, balance, what I would like to feel riding this bike,” said Motoki. “When cycling is in complete harmony with the environment, those who ride live a unique experience. In the same way, a design becomes unique when it is in perfect harmony with the product.”

(Photo: Courtesy Colnago)

Born in Japan, Motoki first moved to Italy in 1997 and currently lives in Milan. He has won several international design awards including an IF Gold Award and Good Design Award.

A sketch by Motoki Yoshio (Photo: Courtesy Colnago)

The bike is made in Italy, and Motoki’s limited edition C68 fully embraces Italian cycling with its build, turning to Campagnolo for a Super Record EPS groupset and Bora Ultra WTO wheels along with Pirelli for PZero Race tires and Selle Italia for an SLR Flow Carbon saddle. The build also features Colnago’s own CC.01 integrated cockpit.

Check out more angles of the bike below.

(Photo: Courtesy Colnago)

(Photo: Courtesy Colnago)

Motoki Yoshio’s logo features on the fork (Photo: Courtesy Colnago)

(Photo: Courtesy Colnago)

(Photo: Courtesy Colnago)