Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get 50% Off Outside+

Our Best Deal of the Holiday Season, Ends Nov. 13

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Gear Road Gear
Road Gear

Colnago collaborates with designer Motoki Yoshio on a colorful limited edition C68

The bike is completely Italian down to the build kit.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

To celebrate the latest model in its C series, the C68, Colnago has collaborated with Motoki Yoshio, a Milan-based Japanese designer, on a colorful limited edition version of the high-end bike. 

Motoki began his design by analyzing the geometry of the frame, paying specific attention to the tube junctions. He then laid out colors — red, pink, purple, green, gold, and more — along the natural lines of those junctions, which have become less sharp in the latest C68.

(Photo: Courtesy Colnago)

For the design, he also embraced the ideas of rispetto and armonia, meaning “respect” and “harmony” in Italian.

Motoki Yoshio with his limited edition C68. (Photo: Courtesy Colnago)

“Harmony also means pleasure, balance, what I would like to feel riding this bike,” said Motoki. “When cycling is in complete harmony with the environment, those who ride live a unique experience. In the same way, a design becomes unique when it is in perfect harmony with the product.”

(Photo: Courtesy Colnago)

Born in Japan, Motoki first moved to Italy in 1997 and currently lives in Milan. He has won several international design awards including an IF Gold Award and Good Design Award. 

A sketch by Motoki Yoshio (Photo: Courtesy Colnago)

The bike is made in Italy, and Motoki’s limited edition C68 fully embraces Italian cycling with its build, turning to Campagnolo for a Super Record EPS groupset and Bora Ultra WTO wheels along with Pirelli for PZero Race tires and Selle Italia for an SLR Flow Carbon saddle. The build also features Colnago’s own CC.01 integrated cockpit. 

Check out more angles of the bike below.

(Photo: Courtesy Colnago)
(Photo: Courtesy Colnago)
Motoki Yoshio’s logo features on the fork (Photo: Courtesy Colnago)
(Photo: Courtesy Colnago)
(Photo: Courtesy Colnago)
The paint both fades between colors and has strong sudden transitions. (Photo: Courtesy Colnago)

Stay On Topic

promo logo