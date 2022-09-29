Become a Member

Road Gear
Road Gear

Canyon refreshes Inflite cyclocross bike for 2023

The frameset stays the same but gets new components and power meters across more price points.

With the road world championships now in the rear view mirror, cyclocross season is approaching. To prepare for the new season, Canyon has refreshed its Inflite 'cross frame for 2023.

With the road world championships now in the rear view mirror, cyclocross season is approaching. To prepare for the new season, Canyon has refreshed its Inflite ‘cross frame for 2023.

The new model year features the same frameset with a distinctive kinked top tube meant to make shouldering the bike to run up obstacles easier. There are four models total, and two different tiers of frameset, though not every model will be available in the US.

The top of the line Inflite CF SLX 9.

The top of the line Inflite CF SLX 9 is built up with a 1x SRAM Force eTap group with a 10-36T cassette and a Quarq power meter. It also features a DT Swiss CRC range carbon wheelset measuring 22mm wide internally and 45mm deep. The bike retails for $5,999.

The entry level CF SL version of the frame comes in three builds. The CF SL 6 has a 1x Shimano GRX 600 groupset and DT Swiss Cross LN wheels. Move up one tier and the CF SL 7 gets a build mixing Shimano GRX and Ultegra parts and costs $2,999. The CF SL 8 makes use of a SRAM Rival eTap group and gets a DT Swiss CRC series carbon wheelset as well.

The Inflite CF SL 7 will be available in the US for $2,999.

Each model save the entry level CF SL 6 comes equipped with a power meter from Quarq or 4iiii.

While the new builds have been announced, they will not be available in the US until summer 2023. The CF SL 7 and CF SLX 9 will be available on the US market. 

