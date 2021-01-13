Cannondale extends partnership with EF Education – Nippo through 2023

American-based bicycle brand Cannondale announced Wednesday that it is continuing its partnership with WorldTour team EF Education – Nippo through the 2023 season.

Cannondale has been the equipment partner with the team since 2015.

“At the core, the relationship with Cannondale is about evolution and revolution. We want to make progress on the roads, off the roads, and ultimately keep pushing the boundaries of our sport outward,” said EF Education–Nippo CEO Jonathan Vaughters. “We want to work with Cannondale to highlight the beauty of the elite level but also make the sport more accessible everywhere. We want more people riding bikes with smiles on their faces.”

In recent years — and during the COVID-19 shutdown — EF Education-Nippo riders took on varying challenges in addition to their road racing obligations. Ultra-distance, gravel, mountain bike events, and even Everesting have been on riders’ radars, and the team’s relationship with Cannondale has born success from the relationship.

Lachlan Morton was aboard a Cannondale when he made two Everesting attempts in less than eight days in 2020. He also rode a Cannondale when he set the FKT on the Kokopelli Trail.

Cannondale has also made efforts to provide bikes where they are needed, auctioning off EF Education – Nippo team bikes with the proceeds going to HBCU and Tribal schools.

“Our ambitions to build a larger community in cycling are in line with the spirit of EF Pro Cycling,” said Jonathan Geran, director of sports marketing for Cannondale. “We’re all working toward the same common goals – be the world’s favorite team, race with character and heart, and shift perceptions of what people think about bicycles, professional cycling, and its riders.”

And, unless you were just not paying attention, Cannondale partnered with Palace skateboards in designing the standout bikes ridden at the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

Sergio Higuita’s Cannondale. Photo: Courtesy EF Education – Nippo

Alex Howes’ Cannondale Photo: Courtesy EF Education – Nippo

“At a certain level, you expect every bike to be great. But what really sets us apart is the way we work together on all the details around the bikes, particularly new ones,” said EF Education – Nippo head of technical operations Andreas Klier.

On the road, expect to see EF Education – Nippo riders on the Cannondale SystemSix Hi-Mod and the SuperSlice time trial bike. When on gravel or ’cross, the team will have access to the TopStone and the SuperX.

Continuing partners for 2021-23 are FSA/Vision who supply wheels and components, Prologo as saddle supplier, and Vittoria as the team’s tire partner.