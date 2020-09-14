BMC to partner with AG2R Citroën for 2021-23 seasons

BMC has announced Monday that it will be partnering with WorldTour team AG2R Citroën (currently known as AG2R-La Mondiale through the end of the 2020 calendar year) for a relationship extending through 2023.

Currently the bike supplier for NTT Pro Cycling, BMC will continue this sponsorship through the end of 2021, meaning that two WorldTour teams will be racing on BMC next year.

Vincent Lavenu, general manager of the AG2R team, is excited to be working with the Swiss brand and in a statement, he noted big ambitions and expectations for the team’s new partner.

“We have been looking for a strong partner for a few years and I am very proud to have our program supported by such a great and innovative bike brand. I am convinced that it will perfectly back our team in its quest for success at the highest level.”

The French team AG2R is currently racing on Eddy Merckx bikes and Mavic wheels.

Joining AG2R Citroën in 2021 is Greg Van Avermaet, coming over from CCC Team. The defending Olympic road race champion has expressed excitement to be back aboard BMC in the coming years.

“I’ve won Paris-Roubaix, the Rio Olympics, and all my major victories on the BMC Teammachine SLR01 and I have such fond memories of my time on BMC bikes. The AG2R Citroën Team project was very attractive to me for various reasons and the chance to ride BMC again eventually made my decision an easy one to make.”

For 2021, BMC bicycles will be raced by two WorldTour Teams — NTT Pro Cycling and AG2R Citroën. Photo: Tim DeWaele

The AG2R Citroën Team riders will ride the new Teammachine SLR01, the Timemachine Road, and the Timemachine for the next three seasons — 2021, 2022, and 2023.

AG2R Citroën Team is the fourth WorldTour team to be sponsored by BMC, which previously sponsored Phonak (2002-2006), BMC Racing Team (2007-2018), and Qhubeka-NTT (2019-2021).