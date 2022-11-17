Become a Member

BMC launches Roadmachine 01 AMP X e-road bike

It’s the first endurance e-road bike for the Swiss brand.

BMC has unveiled its first electric endurance road bike, the Roadmachine 01 AMP X.

The high-end model is built around a TQ-HPR50 mid-drive motor, which has been designed to offer the power necessary for the bike to reach 28mph — up to 300 watts with 50Nm of torque — while remaining quiet. (markets outside the US have different legal speed caps). It features a 360 WH battery.

The TQ-HPR50 mid-drive motor.

The motor also takes up a smaller footprint, allowing it to integrate into the bottom bracket area while maintaining the look of a traditional road bike. The system is controlled by a 2-inch display integrated into the top tube. 

Also read: Moots unveils the fully integrated Vamoots CRD road bike

“We always make sure to deliver nothing else other than perfection on our 01 series,” said Stefan Crist, BMC’s head of R&D. “With the revolutionary power and natural ride feel of the TQ-HPR50 drive unit, we are sure to amplify the endurance ride.”

Like the regular Roadmachine, the AMP X version features an endurance geometry with a taller stack for comfort. And the bike gets BMC’s new ICS MTT x Redshift Suspension Stem. But shorter chain stays should make the bike still lively.

It has also been designed as an all-road bike, featuring tire clearance for up to 38mm tires. 

Availability and Pricing

Roadmachine 01 AMP X is available in six sizes (47, 51, 54, 56, 58, 61) and 2 models.

The Roadmachine 01 AMP X ONE

Roadmachine 01 AMP X ONE USA is available from November 2022 and will cost $8899.

The Roadmachine 01 AMP X TWO

The Roadmachine 01 AMP X TWO USA is available from December 2022 and will cost $7899.

