Bike repair basics: Installing and adjusting road brakes

As you tighten the screw, the pad on that side moves away from the rim. Loosen the screw, and the other pad (the one on the cable side) moves away from the rim. SRAM and Mavic dual-pivot sidepull brakes require working a 5mm hex key in the recessed mounting nut while rotating the nut behind the brake caliper with a 12mm or 14mm cone wrench, respectively (similar to center-pivot centering).

The centering method built in by Campagnolo, SRAM, and Shimano consists of a setscrew. The setscrew is on the side opposite the cable. On Campagnolo, it is on the arm, just above the pad, and it takes a 2mm hex key. On Shimano and SRAM, the setscrew is on the upper end of the taller brake arm.

Buy the correct pad according to the year and model of brake and material the braking surface is made out of (aluminum or carbon). Sliding the pad in or out of the holder can be difficult, especially with Campagnolo brakes prior to 2015, as those pads are solely a friction fit (Campagnolo pads now have a setscrew-type pad holder, making pad changes simple). With a friction-fit pad, you may have to yank out the old pad with pliers and slide in the new pad with the aid of a vise or slip-joint pliers, or hold the post in a vise while you push on the pad grooves with a screwdriver. Be sure to put the proper pad in the proper holder; look at the old one for guidance. Pads often say R or L on the backside and indicate the forward direction; Campagnolo pads may say DX (right) or SX (left) on the backside.

When you reinstall the pad on the brake arm, make sure that the closed end of the pad holder faces forward. Otherwise, the first time you brake hard, you may see two pieces of rubber fly ahead of you and feel two more hit the backs of your legs. You may not remember anything after that.