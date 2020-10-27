Bianchi Specialissima updated for 2021

Bianchi has been getting a lot of screen-time — and wins, of late— under WorldTour team Jumbo-Visma. The iconic Italian brand recognizable for its signature celeste color has not been sitting on its laurels.

For 2021, Bianchi’s feathery climber, the Specialissima, gets a long overdue update to include some aerodynamic features, and of course, disc brakes.

The previous Specialissima launched in 2015 and quickly became a favorite around the VeloNews office. It wasn’t the stiffest bike, or the most aerodynamic, but the ride feel and handling made the Specialissima something, well, special.

The update maintains a similar silhouette, but otherwise, the new version is its own beast. Despite the disc brake design and carbon required for aerodynamic shapes, the Specialissima tips the scales at just 755g (claimed, 55cm) for a painted frame, with a 370g fork to match.

Borrowing tech from the Oltre aero bike, the Specialissima sports internal cabling, an integrated seat post, and an aero cockpit.

Like its predecessor, the updated climber features Bianchi’s CV (CounterVail) vibration-dampening design, so while the weight and aero-ness won’t hold you back while climbing or on the flats, the CV tech should offer some modicum of comfort when riding on less than perfect pavement.

Sizes and geometry

The Specialissima design bucks the trend of dropped seatstays, but does sport an ever so slightly sloping top tube. This racer should accommodate tire widths up to 28mm for each of the seven available sizes: 47, 50, 53, 55, 57, 59, and 61cm.

Bianchi Specialissima frame size options and geometry.

Color options

Of course, the Specialissima is available in celeste; however, if you want to save 80g of paint, you can opt for the all-black color scheme.

If you want to dress things up a bit, Bianchi’s greenish-blue color is subdued. Additionally, a signature collection with five different color options is also available: Summertime Dream, Carina Nebula, Volcano Grey, Gold/Olive, and Milky Way.

The Specialissima is also available in a greenish-blue color option.

Save 80g the weight of the Bianchi Specialissima with the all-black color scheme, which foregoes paint.

For the ultimate in customization of the Specialissima, Bianchi offers a color configurator.

Bianchi Specialissima pricing

The Specialissima pricing will vary by finishing package and component group selected. Build specifications are available for SRAM, Shimano, and of course, Campagnolo.