Bianchi revamps Oltre aero bike with three new models, highlighted by Oltre RC

The Bianchi Oltre is getting a revamp, and just like before, aerodynamics are top of the mind for this bike.

At the core of the new Oltre RC and its aero improvements is a feature called Air Deflector technology. According to Bianchi marketing and communications manager Claudio Masnata,, this tech is “inspired by the world of motor racing at the highest level to optimize aerodynamic efficiency in every situation.”

Integrated into the sides of the head tube, this patent pending tech channels airflow, resulting in a low pressure zone behind the head tube. A new Bianchi-designed cockpit results in additional aero benefits by also channeling airflow, in this case towards a rider’s legs, to create low pressure zones.

All in says Bianchi, the new Oltre RC saves 17 watts at 50 kph over the Italian brand’s previous benchmark aero bike, the Oltre XR4.

More than just a frame

Bianchi hasn’t just designed a frameset with the new Oltre. The Oltre family includes a variety of components including wheels and a carbon saddle designed and developed by the Bianchi Reparto Corse.

“The new Oltre family represents the first complete frame/component platform designed and manufactured entirely by Bianchi: from the frame to the handlebar system, plus the wheels, hubs, and saddles,” said Bianchi CEO, Fabrizio Scalzotto.

The Reparto Corse RC50 and RC65 tubeless-ready wheelset (measuring 50mm front and 65mm rear respectively) weighs in at 1,540 grams and features a 3K carbon finish. Bianchi has even developed a 3D-printed saddle for the Oltre RC, the RC139 carbon air, which weighs only 168 grams.

Three models

The Oltre RC is far from alone. Bianchi has developed two additional models of the Oltre, allowing riders with more modest budgets to enjoy the bike. The RC is the most expensive version at €13,800.

There are three tiers of the new Oltre family.

The Oltre Pro shares design features with the RC, and incorporates the Bianchi CV vibration cancellation system into the carbon fiber and a set of the brand’s RC50 wheels as well as an aero handlebar and the same RC139 as seen on the Oltre RC. It costs €8,000.

The most entry level version, at €5,400, is the Oltre, which features less expensive components to help keep the price approachable, if still high.