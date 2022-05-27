Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Road Gear

The Best Road and Gravel Helmets of 2022

These lids tick all our boxes

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Print + Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Today’s Plan training platform with customized programs
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join Outside+
VeloNews.com

Digital + Print
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Annual subscription to Peloton magazine
  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews & Peloton

*Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

Bontrager Circuit WaveCel ($160)

Bontrager Circuit WaveCel
(Photo: Courtesy Bontrager)

This versatile helmet is suited to road, gravel, and daily commutes. It employs Bontrager’s proprietary WaveCel technology, an internal structure that acts as a crumple zone during a crash, redirecting impact forces before they reach your head. Equally important, it boasts an easy-to-adjust fit system and better ventilation than previous WaveCel helmets we’ve tried. The icing on the cake is the magnetic mounts for snapping on front and rear lights.

Buy Now

POC Ventral Lite ($275)

POC Ventral Lite
(Photo: Courtesy POC)

Minimalists and those who live in hot climates will appreciate the Ventral Lite. It weighs a scant 240 grams in a size medium for the CPSC-approved version that’s sold in the United States. (Even lighter, non-CPSC-approved models are available elsewhere in the world.)On top of that, its large vents and deep internal channels make it the best-ventilated helmet we tested this season. If you’re counting grams and don’t mind the absence of the MIPS system, it’s an outstanding road helmet.

Buy Now

Specialized Centro LED ($90)

Specialized Centro LED
(Photo: Courtesy Specialized)

Our testers found that many helmets designed for commuting and recreational riding don’t place enough emphasis on ventilation—and hot and sweaty is no way to end your daily ride to work. Specialized’s Centro bucks this trend with 15 airy vents. Still, city-riding essentials like reflectivity on the straps, an integrated rear LED light, MIPS technology, and a mount for a crash-detecting ANGi sensor (sold separately) had us feeling confident on dark, busy roads.

Buy Now

Giro Helios Spherical MIPS ($250)

Giro Helios Spherical MIPS
(Photo: Courtesy Giro)

With the Helios, Giro brings safety tech from its top-end Aether road helmet into a slightly more affordable price range. The Helios costs $50 less, but is just as functional. It uses the MIPS Spherical system, which has inner and outer EPS foam layers that function like a ball-and-socket joint to dissipate impact forces. We’ve tested every iteration of MIPS, and this is the most comfortable version: no plastic liner to snag your hair. Plus, 15 vents kept us cool on hot summer rides.

Buy Now

This post contains affiliate links, primarily provided by our priority partner REI.com. We may earn a commission if you buy through these links. Read more about our policy.

Stay On Topic

promo logo