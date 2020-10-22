Assos Equipe RS winter collection hits shelves in the nick of time

The Assos Equipe RS collection builds on the previous research and success of the Assos Layering System.

The cold weather riding apparel which features the Johdah winter jacket is part of a three-piece “system”that includes pieces from Assos’ winter, winter ULTRAZ, and winter humid items.

Related:

The modular jacket system consists of an outer shell, Thermobooster mid-layer, and the ULTRAZ liner for efficient insulation from the elements.

Assos indicates that the Alleycat Clima Capsule can be worn as an outermost layer for the most challenging conditions.

2021 Assos Equipe RS layering system.

Johdah jacket

The JohDah jacket incorporates exertion-activated textiles for optimal thermoregulation. The front panel consists of ultrathin layers — a short zippered mid-layer and a 3L wind- and waterproof SPHERE Light fabric later which features a light thermal interior. For heat management, Assos designed regulation panels at the shoulders to enhance breathability while also providing insulation.

At the upper back and forearms, 3L Sphere Medium material is used On the lower back another layering scheme was implemented with Osmos Heavy, a built-in mid-layer that uses Osmos Light while in the jacket’s upper arms the 3L ZigZaggy foam insulation acts as a wind-blocking layer.

It’s a bomber piece for the toughest winter conditions; it also costs $725, so it’s maybe not the ideal piece for everyone.

It seems that Assos has come up with a layering system that includes many layers.

The Thermobooster layer is meant to be worn just on top of the Skin Layer (base layer) when riding in the most extreme conditions.

2021 Assos Equipe RS Clima Capsule shell.

Clima Capsule shell

When cycling in humid/wet conditions, the Clima Capsule features the Silver Haze waterproof fabric on the chest and shoulders. This material incorporates a unique reflective silver membrane meant for high visibility in reduced light conditions.

Equipe RS winter bib tights S9

Improving on the Bonka winter bib tights, the Equipe RS tights feature the same S9 chamois used in premium bib shorts. The chamois is not affixed around its entire perimeter which allows it to move with you. The Equipe RS Winter insert omits cooling vents in the pad. The same comfy, tape-like straps used in Assos bib shorts have been incorporated in the Equipe RS bib tights. The lower leg panels feature a highly reflective finish for enhanced visibility in low-light conditions.