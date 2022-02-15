A new lightweight perch: Fizik’s 134g Vento Argo 00

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Fizik has refined its short-nose Argo saddle with a new, ultra-light 134g model, the Vento Argo 00.

At 134g, it’s not in “world’s lightest” territory; there are weight weenie models out there like the 66g Tune Skyracer that are made only of carbon and have zero padding. But the Vento Argo 00 is quite light for a padded saddle designed for everyday riding and racing.

The saddle uses a carbon shell with a single ‘mobius’ rail that wraps around the underside of the seat. Injected EVA padding is used on top of the shell, which comes in two widths.

The claimed 134g weight is for the 140mm width model. The 150mm width model weighs a claimed 139g.

The short-nose design is done by a number of brands, with Specialized Power being perhaps the most popular. The S-Works Power with carbon rails weighs 159g in a 143mm width. A Cadex saddle, another high-end short-nose model, weighs a claimed 138g.

Like the Power and the Cadex, the Vento Argo 00 has a cut-out for blood flow and comfort, and is designed for more aggressive riding positions where the pelvis is rotated forward.

Fizik says its cut-out design was created using pressure analysis from various riders and input from medical experts.

The Vento Argo 00 is available now for $275.