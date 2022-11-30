Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 30% OFF OUTSIDE+

Fuel All Your Adventures With This Holiday Sale

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Gear
Gear

Ritchey releases 50th anniversary edition Swiss Cross

This is the second of four anniversary edition Ritchey frames.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Like so many great company origin stories, Ritchey’s starts in a Silicon Valley garage.

That’s when a teenaged Tom Ritchey began welding frames in his parents’ Palo Alto garage. Five decades on, his namesake brand is holding steady and ready to celebrate. To mark the achievement of 50 years, the brand is releasing a 50th Anniversary edition of the Swiss Cross cyclocross bike.

Also read: The bikes and riders of the Cycle Messenger World Championships

Designed for Swiss cyclist Thomas Frischknecht, the Swiss Cross traces its lineage back to the mid-1990s, picking up a number of championships along the way. Today, it still is an aggressive, race focused ‘cross bike, but with some modern updates including flat-mount disc brake compatibility, thru-axles, a carbon fiber fork, and 40mm tire clearance — which makes it capable enough for gravel riding too.

To underscore its race readiness, Ben Frederick will be racing the 50th anniversary cross bike at the elite level in the Superprestige series and UCI World Cup races.

This anniversary version comes in an eye-catching “Ritchey Red” paint along with throwback brand logos that reference the brand’s origins in Palo Alto. 

The frame features throwback logos referencing Palo Alto, California.
The frame features throwback logos.

The frame is made from heat-treated, triple-butted Ritchey Logic steel tubing that is TIG welded. It comes in six sizes, XS-XXL, and costs $1,699 for the frameset.

Geometry Chart

The Swiss Cross joins the already released 50th Anniversary Road Logic frameset, and two more anniversary edition Ritcheys are set to be released in the coming months. 

More info: ritcheylogic.com

Stay On Topic

promo logo