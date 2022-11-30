Ritchey releases 50th anniversary edition Swiss Cross

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Like so many great company origin stories, Ritchey’s starts in a Silicon Valley garage.

That’s when a teenaged Tom Ritchey began welding frames in his parents’ Palo Alto garage. Five decades on, his namesake brand is holding steady and ready to celebrate. To mark the achievement of 50 years, the brand is releasing a 50th Anniversary edition of the Swiss Cross cyclocross bike.

Designed for Swiss cyclist Thomas Frischknecht, the Swiss Cross traces its lineage back to the mid-1990s, picking up a number of championships along the way. Today, it still is an aggressive, race focused ‘cross bike, but with some modern updates including flat-mount disc brake compatibility, thru-axles, a carbon fiber fork, and 40mm tire clearance — which makes it capable enough for gravel riding too.

To underscore its race readiness, Ben Frederick will be racing the 50th anniversary cross bike at the elite level in the Superprestige series and UCI World Cup races.

This anniversary version comes in an eye-catching “Ritchey Red” paint along with throwback brand logos that reference the brand’s origins in Palo Alto.

The frame is made from heat-treated, triple-butted Ritchey Logic steel tubing that is TIG welded. It comes in six sizes, XS-XXL, and costs $1,699 for the frameset.

Geometry Chart

The Swiss Cross joins the already released 50th Anniversary Road Logic frameset, and two more anniversary edition Ritcheys are set to be released in the coming months.

More info: ritcheylogic.com