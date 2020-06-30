Rapha touts tech to help keep your eyes on the road

Rapha notes the crucial importance of spotting road hazards ahead with enough time to react. And reaction time is directly related to one’s clear field of vision. So Rapha has created four new models of sunglasses that feature cool new lens technologies.

Each of the Rapha sunglasses feature Rider Optimized Surface Enhancement (ROSE) technology that, according to Rapha, creates enhanced contrast between areas of low- and normal light levels. An anti-fogging application to the lens means these glasses should remain clear in nearly all conditions.

With a hydrophobic treatment for the lenses in these four models, shedding water from rain and road spray should leave you with a clear field of view.

Rapha Pro Team Frameless sunglasses allow for an unobstructed field of vision. Photo: Rapha

Rapha Pro Team Frameless Glasses

With a minimalist design, and weighing only 28g, the $150 Rapha Pro Team Frameless Glasses have been optimized for riding in an aggressive position. These wraparound shield-style glasses are available in two sizes, and four different ROSE lens options. Snap-lock hinges should make these glasses easy to don and doff, mid-ride.

Rapha Pro Team Full Frame sunglasses feature ROSE lens technology. Photo: Rapha

Rapha Pro Team Full Frame sunglasses with white frames. Photo: Rapha

Rapha Pro Team Full Frame Glasses

Claiming a design meant for enhancing stability when worn, Rapha’s $165 Pro Team Full Frame Glasses — like the Frameless Glasses — feature a wraparound design that allows for excellent vision. The 30-gram glasses are also available in two different sizes, and also with snap-lock hinges. The Pro Team Full Frame Glasses are available with four different ROSE lens options.

The interchangeable lens system allows for customizing these glasses for your ride needs, and every pair ships with a clear lens.

Rapha Explore Sunglasses with a drop-style frame. Photo: Rapha

Rapha Explore Sunglasses with retention strap. Photo: Rapha

Rapha Explore Glasses

Touted as the perfect eyewear solution for off-road riders, the Rapha Explore Glasses ($180) feature a drop design and removable retention strap, which helps keep the glasses in place and also functions to keep them around your neck when you’re not wearing them. The interchangeable, vented, and hydrophobic ROSE lenses also feature an anti-scratch layer, and like the other Rapha glasses, are available in four different color options.

Rapha Classic Sunglasses look good and can be worn on and off the bike. Photo: Rapha

Rapha Classic Sunglasses can accommodate prescription lenses. Photo: Rapha

Rapha Classics Glasses

At $180, the Rapha Classics Glasses were designed to look like the ones worn by Tours de France champions from decades ago. And they might be fun to wear off the bike, too. Rapha’s ROSE lens—which also get anti-fog and hydrophobic treatments—is ever so slightly curved, which may enhance one’s field of vision. The Rapha Classic Glasses are available in five different lens colors, and are also prescription-ready for those who want to have these frames fitted with corrective lenses.