Pro Discover line digs into gravel, rolls on road

If you didn’t already know, the Pro brand falls under the Shimano umbrella. It may be an unremarkable name, but it does boast some excellent products, and that lineup just grew quite a bit with some eye-catching new frame- and saddle-mounted adventure packs, elegant carbon and aluminum handlebars, and a slew of saddles.

Pro now offers the Team Top Tube Bag, the Team Seat Bag, and the Team Frame Bag.

Their capacities are .7 liters, 10 liters, and 5.5 liters, and will cost you $70, $160, and $120 respectively. These bags feature improved strap design and more functional zippers.

Pro Discover seat bag. Photo: Shimano

Pro Discover frame bag. Photo: Shimano

Pro Discover top tube bag. Photo: Shimano

Handlebars

Pro PLT carbon handlebar Photo: Shimano

On the cockpit side of the updated component offerings, the PLT Ergo carbon handlebar has an ergonomically designed rear sweep with flared drops. The dimensions for reach and drop scale with the width of the handlebar creating a more personalized fit for different rider sizes. Corresponding sizes are:

Hand size / top widths / reach / drop

small / 36, 38cm / 68mm / 120mm

medium / 40, 42cm / 73mm / 130mm

large / 44, 46cm / 78mm / 140mm

A cable routing channel makes for a clean setup and finishing on the PLT Ergo carbon handlebar. This bar is Di2 compatible, will add 220g (medium), and will set you back $250.

The Vibe Aero alloy handlebar comes in a 330g, and just $120. This 6066-series alloy handlebar coms in widths of 38cm, 40cm, and 42cm. This bar with a 6-degree flare for the drops has a 130mm drop with a 78mm reach.

Those who get groovy on gravel will appreciate the Discover alloy handlebar, also semi-Di2 compatible, and in 40cm, 42cm, and 44cm widths. It’s a 270g bar that costs $80. And for the price-conscious crew, the LT Gravel handlebar will set you back just $50, and offer 100mm drop, 65mm of reach, an 10 degrees of flare. This bar is available in 40cm, 42cm, and 44cm widths.

Pro saddles

The Pro saddle lineup has been updated with the Falcon, Turnix, and Griffon models. Each saddle was designed with a particular rider type and position on the bike in mind.

Pro has indicated that the length of these saddles is slightly shorter compared to other models, and features a larger center channel for optimal pressure relief. These saddles have a carbon fiber reinforced base designed to be even more compliant, and are topped with an EVA super-lightweight padding sheathed in a durable PU cover.

The Pro Team edition saddles ($220) utilize carbon fiber rails, while the Pro Performance saddles ($180) utilize INOX (stainless steel) rails.

Pro Falcon sport saddle. Photo: Shimano

The Falcon saddle features a carbon-reinforced base and a flat profile. It’s available in 132mm and 142mm widths.

Pro Turnix saddle Photo: Shimano

The Turnix saddle offers a slightly rounded profile, on a carbon fiber reinforced base, and is available in 132mm, 142mm, and 152mm widths.

Pro Griffon saddle. Photo: Shimano

The Griffon saddle has a flat side profile and a rounded rear profile, which Shimano indicates is best for those who like to move around on the saddle. The Griffon is available in 142mm and 152mm widths, and like the Falcon and the Turnix, has a carbon fiber reinforced base.

Pro Stealth Off-Road saddle. Photo: Shimano

The Pro Stealth Off-Road saddle was designed with input from WorldTour racers. This saddle is targeted for gravel and off-road use, and comes with a lower price tag ($120) than the top of the line road version. The Stealth Off-Road saddle has a carbon-reinforced top and Chromoly rails. It is available in 142mm and 152mm widths.