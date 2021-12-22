Become a Member

Podcast: The biggest gear stories of the year

New groups from Shimano and SRAM, fast tires in various configurations, and a shout out to bike shops.

In with the new, and out with the old!

In 2021, that meant in with more electronic groups, and out with shifting cables.

On the top end, new 12-speed semi-wireless Shimano Dura-Ace and Ultegra groups were big news, and the more affordable Rival eTap AXS group in SRAM’s third-tier slot was also worthy of praise.

What else made the list of the biggest gear stories of 2021? Tune in and check it out.

