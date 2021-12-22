Podcast: The biggest gear stories of the year

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

In with the new, and out with the old!

In 2021, that meant in with more electronic groups, and out with shifting cables.

On the top end, new 12-speed semi-wireless Shimano Dura-Ace and Ultegra groups were big news, and the more affordable Rival eTap AXS group in SRAM’s third-tier slot was also worthy of praise.

What else made the list of the biggest gear stories of 2021? Tune in and check it out.