POC – Protect with Science

More and more riders are increasingly diversifying their riding, both out of interest and necessity. As a result, versatility is arguably one of the most important features of any piece of cycling gear or apparel. We all want to find a helmet, jacket, or shorts that will work as well on the road as they do on gravel. Not only is it more efficient, saving us space in our closets, but it also reduces our carbon footprints, too!

Swedish gear and apparel brand POC has been on a mission to “protect lives and reduce the consequences of accidents for athletes and anyone inspired to be one,” since 2005.

When it comes to athletes on two wheels, that means making protective gear that spans the full gamut of cycling. From country roads to urban commutes to gravel trails and back again, POC gear and apparel tackles it all.

Ventral Lite Helmet

Clocking in at less than 240 grams (8.5 oz) in a size M, the Ventral Lite is among the lightest cycling helmets ever produced, perfect for missions where every gram counts.

A series of fine-tuned modifications offer enhanced structural integrity at an astoundingly low weight, with a scaled-back outer PC shell, a lightweight EPS liner build, and a minimalist size adjustment system that still provides a snug, secure fit.

The Ventral Lite is also heavily ventilated, making it a surefire choice for hot summer rides. Stick-on eye garage patches are included with each helmet, so you can store your shades mid-ride if need be.

SHOP NOW

Devour Sunglasses

Devour Sunglasses offer the flexibility and freedom of movement of sunglasses, with the unbeatable protection of goggles. Simply put, it’s the best of both worlds. The unique Devour lens shape allows for a large field of view in all directions, while the temple length and grip are easily adjustable to fine-tune the fit to your face.

Meanwhile, the Devour’s Grilamid frame is both lightweight and durable, the anti-scratch lenses provide complete UVA and UVB protection, and specialized lenses with Clarity technology for improved vision are also available.

Meanwhile, revolutionary Ri-Pel™ tech helps stave off dirt, water, sweat, salt, oil, and dust, making it easier to keep your Devour lenses clean. Each pair of Devour Sunglasses comes with an extra lens (clear), a soft carrying pouch, and a cleaning cloth, so you have everything you need to hit the road, gravel, or trail.

SHOP NOW

Signal All-Weather Jacket

The waterproof, packable Signal All-Weather Jacket is the ultimate lightweight shell for fast jaunts. The Signal sports a durable Ripstop finish with 3-layers of waterproofing and an extremely impressive 20,000 mm water column. This exterior waterproofing is offset by a 20,000 gsm/24hr moisture vapor permeability, making sure you stay dry not just from the outside, but from the inside, too.

The Signal keeps you comfortable on long rides, with open ventilation zones under the arms and on the back, a soft jersey interior finish, and a narrow fit with a longer back, incorporating a yoke piece across the shoulders that is cut on the bias for extra stretch. The sleeve openings and the hem are both elasticated, as well, for a snug fit.

The Signal isn’t just good when it’s on your back, it’s packable, too. It includes an integrated stuff pocket, so you can stuff it into itself and quickly secure it to a handlebar when not in use. The Signal hood is also incredibly versatile. It features a drawcord to adjust the fit, can fit completely under a helmet, and is able to be rolled up and stowed when not in use.

Meanwhile, the Signal’s RECCO® reflector keeps you visible and makes you easier to find in case of an accident, while the next-gen tech from the twICEme® NFC Medical ID chip provides first responders with instant access to critical medical info and emergency contact details, so you can get help faster and more efficiently if things go south.

SHOP MEN’S NOW

SHOP WOMEN’S NOW

Essential Road Jersey

The Essential Road Jersey is a performance jersey you can feel good about, with an upcycled construction consisting almost entirely of recycled materials meeting GRS (Global Recycle Standard) certs.

The jersey fabric is breathable and high-wicking, and the build offers supreme control over ventilation, thanks to a full-length zipper and mesh underarms. It also has a wealth of storage space, particularly considering the fact that it’s a jersey. There are three large cargo pockets on the back, along with a zippered smartphone pocket for valuables. Meanwhile, an elastic hem and soft neck collar improve fit and comfort.

SHOP NOW

Ne-Plus Ultra VPDS Bib Shorts

Specially designed for gravel and adventure riding, the Ne-plus Ultra VPDS Bib Shorts are a standout choice for hitting rougher terrain. Sporting an Agility chamois pad modified to fit the shorter saddles on gravel bikes, you’ll experience increased blood flow and reduced pressure on long rides thanks to the central channel. Meanwhile, a breathable mesh torso keeps your upper cool.

Mesh envelope-opening storage pockets on the thighs allow you to keep gels and other essentials close at hand, while fully flatlock seams and seam-free suspenders offer improved fabric-to-skin comfort. These bib shorts also offer reflective detailing to improve visibility in low light conditions, along with wind-blocking and water-resistant treatments for weather protection.

While the Ne-Plus Ultra VPDS Bib Shorts perform well in all riding circumstances, the specially-designed chamois pad makes these a surefire choice for gravel and adventure riding.

SHOP NOW