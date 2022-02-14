PNW Coast bar tape promises durability on road and gravel

Become a Member

PNW, the Seattle, Washington-based cycling brand that’s responsible for well-designed and detail-oriented accessories introduces Coast Bar Tape.

Shipping in compostable and biodegradable packaging, the handlebar wrap comes in seven colors: black out, cement grey, pacific blue, carwash pink, really red, safety orange, and seafoam teal.

Also read: Review – Easton EC90 AX gravel handlebar

PNW indicates the Coast bar tape is durable, shock-absorbent, and anti-slip with an embossed pattern while offering a secure and comfortable surface for all distance rides on road and gravel.

While PNW might not have the name recognition that Silca does, the Coast bar tape costs about one-third less than the Nastro Piloti tape.

Each roll comes in a two-meter length and is 30mm wide. The PNW Coast tape is 2.4mm thick at the center of the strip, and 1.2mm at the edges. A 6mm adhesive strip runs the length of the inside of the tape. Two rolls and bar-end plugs will add just 99g to your bike.

PNW Coast bar tape is available in seven colors, each with embossed pattern for positive grip, and costs $29 for two rolls.

The PNW Coast bar tape is covered by a lifetime warranty, which includes failure due to manufacturing defects, and will replace the tape without charge.

The PNW Coast bar tape costs $29 and is available from the PNW Components website.

