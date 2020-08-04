Spot debuts Carbon Rocker, two bikes in one

Here’s the thing with the Spot Rocker: The lightweight carbon frame can be set up as a singlespeed or a geared bike. So, that’s two bikes in one, right?

The Spot Rocker features a newly designed, modular dropout system so it can be set up as a 29er or 27.5 plus, and as either a singlespeed or a geared bike, depending on your chosen dropout configuration.

“Hardtail riding and singlespeeding are where many of us found our love for mountain biking,” says Spot CEO Andrew Lumpkin. “We decided to re-launch our beloved Rockers in carbon to amplify and modernize the pure and simple qualities we love about hardtailing.”

The Spot Rocker is a carbon frame singlespeed or fully-geared racer, entirely depending on what you want it to be. Spot says it is created to go fast as cross-country racer or as an everyday trail rider.

Both Rocker variants were created around the same 2.8-pound carbon frame, with steep geometry meant for climbing and fast and flowy descending — not so much for the chunk that enduro and trail riders crave.

The Spot Rocker singlespeed comes stock with a Gates Carbon Drive Red belt-driven drivetrain. This gearless version will accommodate 29 or 27.5+ tires, and comes in three build specs starting at $3,299 for 19.7 pounds of one-speed fun. The singlespeed can accommodate a 46t max Gates belt ring.

The Spot Rocker geared edition can also do 29 or 27.5+ tires, and is available with four different component packages starting at $3,499, with weighs in starting at 21.3 pounds. The geared version can accommodate up to a 36t chainring.

Both versions of the Spot Rocker hardtail can be set up with front suspension, and it’s recommended that a fork with 100mm – 130mm of travel be used.