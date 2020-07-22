Spot Bikes expands with Mayhem 130 and Mayhem 150

Just in time for summer’s peak trail riding conditions, Spot Bikes adds two new editions to its mountain bike line-up, both dubbed Mayhem.

Today, the Golden, Colorado-based brand released a new riff on the Mayhem 130, as well as the all-new Mayhem 150. The numbers in the names indicate the amount of rear travel, yet both bikes are designed with the capabilities for efficient climbing and aggressive descending.

“All mountain bikers want to go farther, explore more and cover more ground, but they are often held back by gravity-specific bikes that climb poorly and don’t prioritize overall efficiency,” says Spot CEO Andrew Lumpkin. “The new Mayhems take traction and silky power delivery to the next level, all while providing more late-stroke ramp that helps riders rip more climbs, bag more descents and cause more Mayhem.”

The Mayhem 130 has 140 mm of front travel and 130 mm in the rear. The bike is available in four build levels, starting at $4,999.

The second generation Mayhem 130 is lighter than its predecessor; weights begin at 27.2 pounds. Photo: Spot Bikes

Geometry for the Mayhem 130. Image: Spot Bikes

The Mayhem 150 takes aggressive descending to a whole new level with 160 mm of front travel and 150 mm in the rear. It’s no slug either; weights start at 29.3 pounds. The lowest price option of its four build levels begins at $5,199.

The brand new Mayhem 150 is a 29’er with 160mm front travel and 150mm rear travel. Photo: Spot Bikes

Mayhem 150 geometry. Image: Spot Bikes

Spot’s full-carbon frames feature a force-response design, a long, low and slack geometry, and steep seat tube that centers riders in an athletic position for aggressive descending and efficient climbing. Both bikes have a Geometry Adjuster that slackens the head tube and lowers the bottom bracket with one tool in less than 30 seconds, as well as Groovy Guides for streamlined brake hose access.

Both models are designed so that forces are distributed through the strongest parts of the frame. Photo: Spot Bikes

Both bikes feature Spot’s signature Living Link suspension system, a design that makes pedaling easy and efficient. Photo: Spot Bikes

Demos will be available at Spot headquarters in Golden, Colorado, starting July 27 on a limited basis. The Mayhem 130 and Mayhem 150 are available for pre-order immediately on spotbikes.com, with the first deliveries in September.