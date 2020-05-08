Shimano’s budget-friendly Deore group gets 12 speed treatment

Shimano Deore, the high-performing, affordable off-road group which sits just below the Shimano XT component lineup, just got a major update: It goes to 12.

The new-look Deore M6100 features an all-steel 10-51 cassette (10-12-14-16-18-21-24-28-33-39-45-51T) that incorporates Shimano’s Hyperglide+ and Micro-Spline tech, which had previously been available in the top-tier groups.

The crankset designed for Shimano’s 1×12 setup uses a direct-mount chainring with either a 30-tooth or 32-tooth option; choose a crankarm with either a 170mm or 175mm length.

The rear derailleur with Shimano’s Shadow RD+ design can accommodate up to 51-tooth cassette, and is controlled with updated Rapidfire+ shifters, with 2-way push/pull action, and dropper-post control.

The Deore M6100 brake levers are compatible with 2- and 4-piston braking systems, and have been designed to shorten the throw before caliper engagement. At the far end of the brake line, Deore is available in either 2-piston or 4-piston flavors.

But Shimano didn’t stop with this update. It added two additional tiers to the Deore lineup.

The M5100 group features a new 11-51T cassette — Shimano’s widest range 1×11-speed group — while the M4100 comes with an 11-46 10-speed drivetrain.

The Deore M5100 can be set up as either 2×11 or 1×11, with 30T or 32T crank driving 11-42 (2x) or 11-51 (1x) cassettes.

Or, if you only want to go to 10-speed, that’s cool too, with the Deore M4100 group. Cassettes with 11-46 or 11-42 are available to be used with 1x and 2x chainring configurations.

For now, pricing only for the Deore M6100 1×12 group is available. A representative from Shimano’s North American PR agency indicates further details and pricing for the 2×11, and M5100 and M4100 versions will be available mid-month.