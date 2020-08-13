Salsa keeps the fat on with the Beargrease, Mukluk

Salsa has updated its fatbike line with some tweaks to the Beagrease and Mukluk.

With bold color schemes and component group updates, these Salsa fatbikes also each come with more color options and accessory mounts than we could count.

Actually, at last count, both the Beargrease and the Mukluk sport two toptube mounts, two bottle mounts inside the frame, a single mount on the underside of the downtube, rear-rack mounts, and two fork accessory mounts on each blade.

Salsa Mukluk Photo: Salsa Cycles

The Salsa Mukluk is available in five configurations, and pricing starts at $1,999 and goes to $3,699 depending on frame material and component group.

The carbon fork can handle Salsa’s Three-Pack mounts, so you can take whatever it is you want — if it’s on a rack, or in a bottle, or other compatible accessories — with you.

But is it fat? Yep — the front wheel can accommodate 26 x 3.8 to 5-inch (100mm rim), 27.5 x 3 to 4-inch (80mm rim), or 29 x 2.3 to 3-inch tires (50mm rim), while the rear wheel can do 26 x 3.8 to 4.8-inch, 27.5 x 3 to 4-inch (100mm rim), or 29 x 2.25 (80mm rim) to 3-inch (50mm rim) tires.

The updated colors for the Mukluk include bold, contrasting color accents across solid color fields. The Mukluk can be setup as a 1x- or traditional two-ring crankset, which is fitted to a narrow (100mm Q-Factor) bottom bracket.

Salsa Beargrease. Photo: Salsa Cycles

The Salsa Beargrease starts at $1,799 and goes to $5,999 depending on the build option.

The carbon frame is designed to work with the Kingpin Deluxe fork which features dual sets of Salsa Three-Pack mounts, Anything Cage accessory mounts, and internal Dyno hub wiring.

The Beargrease rolls in fat on 27.5×3.8-inch tires, but it can do the same wheel and tire width combinations as it’s less-expensive sib, the Mukluk. While the wheels are wide, the Beargrease cranks Q-factor is narrow, fitted with a 100mm threaded bottom bracket.

And colors: some eye-catching multicolor fades, from muted, earth tones, to the bold scheme illustrated here.