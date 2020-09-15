Salsa gets squishier with Blackthorn all-mountain and Cassidy enduro

While the rest of the world is focused on roads in France, Salsa has introduced two new bikes for the dirt set.

Related:

Salsa Blackthorn. Photo: Salsa Cycles

Salsa Blackthorn

The Blackthorn is a 140mm travel all-mountain 29er with Split Pivot suspension for maximum traction and pedaling efficiency. This is the setup most suited to your local rides, and the occasional foray into the zestier side of your abilities.

Complete bikes or frames are available in carbon and aluminum, with a variety of 1x- and 2x-builds with Shimano or SRAM groups.

The Blackthorn steps it up in the versatility department, too; set it up as a 29er with up to a 2.6-inch tire, or as a 27.5-inch ride with up to 2.8-3.0-inch tires. Here’s the nitty gritty:

140 mm of rear travel paired with a 160 mm fork

Split Pivot rear suspension

Flip Chip 2.0 to allow for geometry swaps

top tube accessory mounts

down tube three-pack mounts

ISCG-05 mounts for chain guides

Salsa Super Boost rear spacing

The Blackthorn lets you bring it with you — whatever it is. Photo: Salsa Cycles

Blackthorn aluminum driveside rear. Photo: Salsa Cycles

Blackthorn pricing

Blackthorn Carbon XO1 Eagle: $7,499

Blackthorn Carbon GX Eagle: $5,999+

Blackthorn Carbon SLX: $4,899

Blackthorn SLX: $3,899

Blackthorn Deore 12: $3,199

Blackthorn Carbon Frame: $3,199

Blackthorn Aluminum Frame: $2,099

Salsa Cassidy. Photo: Salsa Cycles

The Cassidy. Photo: Salsa Cycles

The Cassidy. Photo: Salsa Cycles

Salsa Cassidy

The Cassidy is a 165mm travel enduro 29er, built for hitting technical trails and aggressive descents. Like the Blackthorn, the Cassidy also has Split Pivot suspension.

It is also available as a complete bike, or frame only, with Shimano or SRAM builds.

The Cassidy will accommodate up to 29 x 2.6-inch or 27.5 x 2.8-3.0-inch tires.

165 mm of rear travel paired with a 180 mm fork

Split Pivot rear suspension platform

Flip Chip 2.0 to customize geometry

top tube accessory mounts

downtube three-pack mounts

ISCG-05 mounts for chain guides

Salsa Super Boost rear spacing

Cassidy pricing

Cassidy Carbon GX Eagle: $6,099

Cassidy Carbon SLX: $4,899

Cassidy SLX: $3,899

Cassidy Carbon Frame: $3,199

Cassidy Aluminum Frame: $2,099

Blackthorn Control & Clevis Link: $150

Cassidy Control & Clevis Link: $150