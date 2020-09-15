Salsa gets squishier with Blackthorn all-mountain and Cassidy enduro
Salsa All-mountain and trail mountain bikes spice things up.
While the rest of the world is focused on roads in France, Salsa has introduced two new bikes for the dirt set.
Salsa Blackthorn
The Blackthorn is a 140mm travel all-mountain 29er with Split Pivot suspension for maximum traction and pedaling efficiency. This is the setup most suited to your local rides, and the occasional foray into the zestier side of your abilities.
Complete bikes or frames are available in carbon and aluminum, with a variety of 1x- and 2x-builds with Shimano or SRAM groups.
The Blackthorn steps it up in the versatility department, too; set it up as a 29er with up to a 2.6-inch tire, or as a 27.5-inch ride with up to 2.8-3.0-inch tires. Here’s the nitty gritty:
- 140 mm of rear travel paired with a 160 mm fork
- Split Pivot rear suspension
- Flip Chip 2.0 to allow for geometry swaps
- top tube accessory mounts
- down tube three-pack mounts
- ISCG-05 mounts for chain guides
- Salsa Super Boost rear spacing
Blackthorn pricing
Blackthorn Carbon XO1 Eagle: $7,499
Blackthorn Carbon GX Eagle: $5,999+
Blackthorn Carbon SLX: $4,899
Blackthorn SLX: $3,899
Blackthorn Deore 12: $3,199
Blackthorn Carbon Frame: $3,199
Blackthorn Aluminum Frame: $2,099
Salsa Cassidy
The Cassidy is a 165mm travel enduro 29er, built for hitting technical trails and aggressive descents. Like the Blackthorn, the Cassidy also has Split Pivot suspension.
It is also available as a complete bike, or frame only, with Shimano or SRAM builds.
The Cassidy will accommodate up to 29 x 2.6-inch or 27.5 x 2.8-3.0-inch tires.
- 165 mm of rear travel paired with a 180 mm fork
- Split Pivot rear suspension platform
- Flip Chip 2.0 to customize geometry
- top tube accessory mounts
- downtube three-pack mounts
- ISCG-05 mounts for chain guides
- Salsa Super Boost rear spacing
Cassidy pricing
Cassidy Carbon GX Eagle: $6,099
Cassidy Carbon SLX: $4,899
Cassidy SLX: $3,899
Cassidy Carbon Frame: $3,199
Cassidy Aluminum Frame: $2,099
Blackthorn Control & Clevis Link: $150
Cassidy Control & Clevis Link: $150