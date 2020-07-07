RockShox Zeb goes big with 38mm stanchions

Hot on the heels of the introduction of the Fox 38, RockShox gets a case of Bigger-Is-Better-itis with the RockShox Zeb. Short for Zebulon — indicative of Zebulon Pike, for whom Pike’s Peak is named — the Zeb fork is designed to take on the nearly 8,000-foot singletrack descent of that famous Colorado 14er. The enduro-focused Zeb features a DebonAir air spring to deliver a higher ride height for greater confidence on a variety of surfaces.

The Zeb fork sports a single crown design on a 38mm aluminum chassis, which has been optimized for 150-190mm of travel. For perspective on how far fork technology has come, just look at the DH forks of old, like the ever-popular Marzocchi Shiver — a dual-crown fork with 35mm stanchions that sported 190mm of travel. Now enduro riders get a lighter platform with larger stanchions that help increase lateral stiffness and should, in theory, improve cornering and steering — all in a single-crown design with the same travel capabilities as those monster shocks of yore.

RockShox Zeb fork wiper seals. Photo: RockShox

Katy Winton (Trek Factory Racing) has ridden the Zeb and commented, “I was blown away by Zeb. You have endless grip and can just plow through anything. Incredibly confidence-inspiring.”

Of course, the size isn’t the only benefit to the single-crown Zeb. Equipped with a Charger 2.1 RC2 damper that should soften your high speed compression, the Zeb fork features independent high and low-speed compression, and rebound adjustment. It is equipped with SKF wiper seals to extend fork performance and lifespan. When filled with RockShox Maxima Plush damping fluid, expect reduced friction, and less damper noise.

RockShox Zeb fork internals. Photo: RockShox

Uncut RockShox Zeb forks weigh in at 2,270g to 2,281g, depending on your chosen configuration.

Four models should meet virtually any setup need for those on 27.5-inch or 29-inch wheels, and set you back $699 – $999.