Revel’s Ranger touts downcountry versatility

Revel created perhaps the best trail bike on the market with the Rascal, and now the Colorado company is back with the Revel Ranger. Like the Rascal, the Ranger features Canfield Balance Formula (CBF) suspension technology, but Revel claims it is more than a pound lighter than its cousin.

The Ranger was created with versatility in mind: Go ahead and toe the line at a race, go solo mountaineering, or shred local trails after a day at work.

With 115mm of rear travel, 120mm of front travel, and rolling on 29er wheels — with clearance for tires up to 2.6 inches wide — the Ranger is designed with a 67.5 degree head tube angle and 75.3 degree seat tube angle.

Revel Ranger CBF suspension. Photo: Revel Bikes

Revel Ranger. Photo: Revel Bikes

You won’t see too much exposed cable, as the internal routing keeps brake lines and drivetrain controls out of sight.

Mounts for bottle cages adorn both the top and bottom of the down tube, and there are mounting points facing the front of the main triangle which can be used to mount accessories.

The Revel Ranger is available as a frame only for $2,799; with a GX kit for $4,999; with an X01 kit including Revel’s RW30 Fusion Fiber wheels for $7,199; and a full AXS kit for $9,999.

Revel expects to be shipping the Ranger in early July.