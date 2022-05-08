Tom Pidcock rides another unbranded BMC Fourstroke to Albstadt World Cup win

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

As Tom Pidcock rode to a dominant victory at the mountain bike World Cup in Albstadt, Germany, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed the bike that the Olympic champion was riding.

Last year, the Briton made headlines for riding a BMC, despite the fact that his Ineos Grenadiers team is sponsored by Pinarello.

Last year, Pidcock targeted the Olympic mountain bike race in Tokyo, but Pinarello did not currently make a mountain bike. As a stopgap measure, his team came to an agreement that Pidcock would ride an unbranded BMC Fourstroke full suspension bike for the season.

In Tokyo, Pidcock raced the black BMC frameset that was outfitted with a Shimano groupset, SR Suntour suspension, Race Application Dropper post, topped with a Fizik saddle, and Syncros wheels and components.

Photographs from last season showed wires attached to Pidcock’s race bike, causing questions about if SR Suntour or BMC (or both) were working on developing an electronic suspension system.

On Sunday, Pidcock piloted what appears to be a similar bike to the one he rode to a gold medal in Japan.

This past winter, Pidcock rode on a new Pinarello Crossista F cyclocross bike, and he rides Pinarello models on the road.

With Ineos allowing Pidcock to chase an off-road calendar in addition to his duties at the biggest road races, many have speculated as to if the generational talent will help the Italian bike brand develop a mountain bike.

At the Germany World Cup, Pidcock put in a brutal attack half way through the race, and other riders like World Champion Nino Schurter could not follow him.

One thing’s for certain: his bike did not slow him down.