Mosaic Cycles releases MT-2 titanium hardtail mountain bike

Boulder, Colorado-based Mosaic Cycles is adding a new mountain bike to its quiver of handmade titanium and steel frames.

Although best known for producing road and gravel bikes, Mosaic has long designed and built hardtail mountain bikes as well. According to founder Aaron Barcheck, the MT-2 represents Mosaic putting a “stake in the ground” in the hardtail MTB sector.

“The geometry has been tweaked for what we think a bike like this should do now,” he said.

Living in the rock-strewn and vertiginous heights of Nederland, Barcheck should know.

“I think 70 percent of my rides this year have been on a MTB,” he added.

The MT-2 in its natural habitat

The new titanium hardtail was designed with a 120mm suspension fork in mind and with ample clearance for 29×2.6” tires. A size-specific straight gauge titanium tubeset welded into modern XC angles results in a lightweight and strong frameset that is both durable and comfortable.

And, with Mosaic’s new “Batch Built” program, customers can evade the long wait often associated with handbuilt bikes. Through Batch Built, Mosaic will get bikes with stock geometry to customers in just two-four weeks, pending finish work and configuration selection.

First on offer in the program are the MT-2 hardtail and GT-2 45 gravel bike.

A limited number of MT-2 mountain bikes in Mosaic’s stock geo are already built and ready to be finished to order. Customers can order these bikes through Mosaic dealers, where they select a component groupset options.

They can also opt to upgrade the frame from a raw finish to a Mosaic paint layout to truly personalize their bicycle.

The MT-2, in raw finish

Once ordered, the bikes will deliver in two to four weeks, depending on finish and build spec.

Also available through Batch Built is the GT-2 45 gravel bikes. Offering a complete size run (48, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, and 60cm), several frames in each size are currently hanging on the wall, ready for component spec and finish.

As with the MT-2, the Mosaic Finishwork program is available as an upgrade. A Batch Built GT-2 45 will also be delivered in 2-4 weeks.

Mosaic’s signature made-to-order custom program will remain in full flight alongside the new Batch Built program. Lead times on fully custom builds are roughly 10 to 12 weeks.

Stock MT-2 frames are in stock and deliverable within two to four weeks of order.

The first round of Mosaic Batch Built bikes are now available to purchase through its extensive list of dealers worldwide.

The MT-2 frame starts at $4,200, and the GT-2 45 starts at $4,500, and each include the choice of groupset configuration and standard raw finish with the Mosaic Finishwork program available as an upgrade.