Hutchinson Kraken’s knobs designed for cross-country and trail racing

The latest addition to cross-country tires from Hutchinson has been set free: the Kraken.

Borrowing from the design of the performance-oriented Hutchinson Skeleton tire, the knob placement on the Kraken is high on the sidewall, which should improve cornering and control rough terrain, according to the tire manufacturer. The 29 x 2.3-inch size allows for a lower pressure — more traction, and more comfort.

A bead-to-bead reinforcement layer which Hutchinson calls Hardskin should meet the needs of long-distance cross-country and trail riders.

“The ultimate goal with the Kraken was also to design a tire that would not be too exclusive — just for XC athletes — but to expand its use to any mountain bike addict and trail lover,” said Alexandre Cuif, product manager for Hutchinson tires.

The Kraken adds to Hutchinson’s existing Racing Lab’s range, which started up in 2019 with the Griffus tire.

Available in two flavors, the Kraken comes in a lightweight 127-TPI model, or a more versatile 66-TPI version, coupled with Hutchinson’s Hardskin bead-to-bead reinforcement. This extra layer of protection should allow for all-surface, off-leash fun.