Giant XTC SLR 29 is heavy on tech, light on wallet

Giant’s lineup of cross-country racers just got a bit bigger with the introduction of the XTC SLR 29, an aluminum-framed XC race bike that offers plenty of racing benefits without the astronomical price tag.

The aluminum frame is Giant’s lightest, coming in at 1,429g (size small), according to Giant, and it is fabricated using a proprietary hydroforming process. This FluidForm process allows Giant to reduce frame wall thickness without compromising strength.

Four sizes with corresponding geometries are available.

Designed to be paired with a 100mm travel fork, on top of 29-inch wheels, the 69.5-degree head tube and 74-degree seat tube angles allow aggressive and precision handling to provide control on technical singletrack.

Build options include Giant’s Crest 34 suspension fork, and a Giant WheelSystem tubeless wheel-tire setup.

Pricing for the 2021 XTC SLR 29 will start at just $1,200. If you’re thinking of dabbling in XC racing but aren’t convinced it’s your jam, The XTC SLR might just be right up your alley.