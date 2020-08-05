Giant Trance X 29, Liv Intrigue 29 let you choose your geometry

Whether you want to bump around a rock garden, take on technical climbs, or slam down aggressive descents, you can configure the handling characteristics of the Liv Intrigue 29 or the Giant Trance X 29 to match your route. For Liv, this is the brand’s first foray into trail bikes.

The Trance X and Intrigue both feature adjustable frame geometry thanks to a feature called “flip chip.”

“The Intrigue 29 was designed to be a hard-charging, versatile all-mountain trail bike that can tackle techy singletrack and aggressive terrain with ease,” said Ludi Scholz, Liv global off-road category manager. “Now featuring 29-inch wheels and a flip-chip that allows riders to quickly adjust the geometry of the bike to better suit how and where they ride, Intrigue 29 is the go-to trail bike for climbing up or rolling over anything.”

Liv Intrigue 2 Photo: Liv Cycling

Adjustable Geometry

The Flip chip allows you to adjust the geometry of Maestro-equipped mountain bikes. You’ll be able to change the head tube/seat tube angles and bottom bracket height with hardware located on the upper rocker arm. For Intrigue riders, Liv tunes suspension specifically for women so it performs optimally for each bike’s intended use.

Swapping the orientation of the flip-chip will also change the bottom bracket drop between 30mm to 40mm. The “low” setting is a slacker geometry suited to faster, more open terrain, while the “high” setting is recommended for slower, more technical terrain.

Flip chip allows you to customize the geometry. Photo: Giant Bicycles

The flip chip allows you to change geometry to match trail conditions. In position 1, the head tube and seat tube angles become 0.7 degrees steeper and the bottom bracket height is increased by 10mm. In position 2 the head tube and seat tube angles shift to become 0.7 degrees slacker, and the bottom bracket height is decreased by 10mm.

The head tube angle of the Trance X 29 can be adjusted from 66.2 degrees to 65.5 degrees, and the seat tube angle can adjust from 77.9 degrees to 77.2 degrees for additional feel and control.

Giant Trance X 29 geometry.

Liv Intrigue 29 geometry.

Suspension and Steering

The Giant Trance X 29 incorporates the Maestro suspension system, with 135mm of active rear travel. This is 20mm more than the Trance 29, and when paired with a 150mm travel fork, should offer a balanced feel. The Liv Intrigue will accommodate 125mm of rear travel with a 140mm fork.

Both the Trance X 29 and Intrigue 29 get an “Overdrive” oversized headset bearings (1 1/2” lower and 1 1/8” upper) and tapered steerer tube which Giant boasts offers optimal stiffness and steering performance.

Both the Trance X 29 and Intrigue 29 are built around a front triangle and rear swingarm crafted from ALUXX SL aluminum.

The Trance X 29 and Intrigue 29 can accommodate tires up to 2.5 inches wide; every Trance X comes with the new Giant tubeless WheelSystem and tires centered around the Boost hub while Liv bikes come with the Boost wheelset, too.

All Intrigue 29 models are equipped with a 1×12 drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, dropper post, new and improved down tube and chainstay protectors, and Liv’s Sylvia saddle.

Pricing

The Giant Trance X 29 2 pricing will start at $2,300, while the Liv Intrigue 29 2 as spec’d will be $3,000.