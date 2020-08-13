Fizik Terra Ergolace shoe review

Not as supportive as other shoes, and laces hard to lock in which made for less-efficient pedaling

The closest thing to a sneaker that I’ve tested for clipless pedal riding, the Terra Ergolace lace-up shoe is stiff enough underfoot for casual missions, social rides, light mountain biking, and touring. They are low-key enough that they don’t draw attention, and they are breathable and comfortable enough that I didn’t need to get out of them immediately when the ride was over.

The Fizik Terra Ergolace upper was constructed for extra durability. Photo: Berne Broudy

Terra Ergolace Upper

Made from a tear-resistant, canvas-like ripstop material, the Ergolace’s upper is scrape- and scuff-resistant without being bulky or overbuilt. A polyurethane toe cap and outside panel add extra durability.

The Fizik Terra Ergolace soles are great for walking. Photo: Berne Broudy

The Sole

These shoes are better for walking than any others I’ve worn. Fizik incorporates Vibram’s Megagrip rubber in a chevron-like tread that protects the cleat and gave me purchase when walking uphill and downhill, without feeling clunky walking around town. The Terra Ergolace is built like a hiking boot with a nylon shank and EVA midsole.

Fizik Terra Ergolace lacing did a great job of snugging the shoe around my mid-foot. Photo: Berne Broudy

The Fit

The Terra Ergolace has a wide toe box, with offset lacing down the outside of the foot. The shoe’s lacing did a great job of snugging around the middle of my foot without being too tight on my toes. This was great for rides when I was on and off the bike, and on mellow terrain. In technical terrain, when I was moving around a lot on the bike, I wasn’t able to tighten these down to get the stability I wanted. Even with the laces double knotted I felt like they loosened.

Verdict

If you’re a social rider, a newer rider, or someone who appreciates making stops as much as riding the trail, this is a great shoe for you. It’s not as efficient for pedaling as other shoes, but it’s a clipless shoe that you can wear to cruise the campground or to hit the pizza parlor without looking or feeling awkward. And, it’s a great shoe for touring, when switching between singletrack and gravel — and when walking into a bar without turning heads.