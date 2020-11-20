Enve goes metal with Alloy Mountain Stem

Enve has just dropped some new metal. These cold-forged, machined aluminum mountain bike stems are designed to be paired with the brand’s M-Series composite handlebars, without leaving any scrapes or scuffs on the pricey carbon parts during assembly.

Related:

“The introduction of the alloy mountain stem will allow more riders access to a complete Enve cockpit and therefore Enve performance. Our M-Series carbon stem retains its position as the benchmark mountain bike stem, while the new alloy stem provides the same strength and reliability, at a slight weight and ride quality penalty,” said Jake Pantone, vice president of product.

The Enve Alloy Mountain Stem comes in 3 lengths and two clamp diameters. Photo: Enve Composites

With a no-gap faceplate and smooth, beveled handlebar interface, the stem was designed in part to be less likely to sustain damage during installation and maintenance tasks. Blind steerer-clamp bolt holes and smooth contours on the back of the stem should help to protect your baggies from snagging — or your knees from getting sliced — on sharp, machined edges.

While Enve has an in-house machining facility, the alloy stems are not produced in Utah.

With a lower price than the carbon counterpart, the Enve Alloy Mountain Stem may be within reach to more riders. Photo: Enve Composites

“While we certainly have the capability to machine this product in-house, we do not have the bandwidth given our machine shops are at full capacity,” said Scott Nielson, vice president of engineering at Enve. “In addition, we wanted to forge the billet before machining which allows for a stronger, more fatigue-resistant stem. Given that we can’t forge locally, we have chosen a manufacturing partner who has forging capabilities in-house.”

The new Enve Alloy Mountain Stem is available with a 31.8m or 35mm clamp diameter in 35, 50, and 65mm lengths with zero degree rise. All stem hardware is stainless steel for optimal durability and longevity.

The Enve Alloy Mountain Stem ($125) sits alongside the aluminum road hub at a lower price point than its carbon equivalent.