Canyon Strive gets refreshed colors and component spec

Canyon has been very busy this autumn when it comes to knobby tires. Yet another new mountain bike update has hit the market: the Strive enduro bike is getting a new color scheme and is outfitted with choice components for 2021.

All 2021 Canyon Strive models now feature 170mm travel forks — to raise the front end and slacken the head tube angle — a feature that was previously only available on top-end CFR bikes. GRIP2 dampers on the Fox fork will also be available on Canyon CF8 and CFR bikes.

“Shapeshifter technology,” a design collaboration between Canyon and Fox Suspension, allows riders to dynamically change geometry and rear suspension travel. This feature allows riders to switch between descend mode with low, slack geometry, to climb mode with more precise handling and more bottom bracket clearance, while at the same time reducing the available travel at the rear and firming up the back-end suspension.

All that happens by simply activating the system through a handlebar-mounted lever.

Also featured on the CFR are DT Swiss’s gravity-focused EXC 1200 carbon wheels, a FOX 36 Factory fork, and OneUp’s V2 dropper post. Canyon says the entire Strive line will get dropper posts with more travel, and Maxxis tires — the Minion DHR II with an EXO+ casing on the rear, and the Assegai in the front.

Three models of the 2021 Strive are available, starting at $3,599 for the CF7. The Strive CF8 with a full Shimano Deore XT drivetrain, Fox 36/DPX2 suspension combo, and DT Swiss E1700 wheelset starts at $4,599. The top-of-the-line Strive CFR at $6,999, weighs 300g less than the standard CF build, and rolls on a DT Swiss E1700 wheelset, a Fox 36 Factory fork, SRAM Code RSC brakes, and a SRAM X01 Eagle groupset.