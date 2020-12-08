Canyon Stoic hardtail an affordable trail MTB entry

The Canyon Stoic goes back to the roots of trail mountain biking by leaving behind the super-techie and expensive world of mountain bike gear in favor of simple and affordable.

Related:

Yes, it’s a hardtail, but that doesn’t make the Canyon Stoic an XC bike. Canyon give it a trail bike stature, with a sloping top tube and plenty of suspension up front, not to mention a dropper post, all of which come together to create bike capable of climbing like its XC ancestors and descending with the unruly rowdiness of a true trail bike.

The Stoic 3 ($1,099) trail bike features a 6061 alloy frame and a low-set top tube. An Iridium dropper post, a wide-range SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain, and a RockShox Recon RL fork complete the package. The Stoic 3 is an ideal choice for new mountain bikers looking to dabble in more aggressive riding.

The Stoic 4 ($1,799) is highlighted by a Rockshox Pike fork and Canyon’s G5 cockpit. No beginner’s bike this, the Stoic 4 has plenty to offer even seasoned riders.

Canyon Stoic 4 is fitted out with a 140mm travel RockShox Pike fork. Photo: Canyon Bicycles

Both models are available with either 29-inch wheels (sizes M – XL) which has largely become the standard wheel size among trail mountain bikers, or a 650B setup (sizes 2XS – S) for smaller stature riders.

The 29er is fitted with 140mm-travel fork while the 650b version (27.5-inch) gets 150mm-travel front suspension.