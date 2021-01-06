Moots celebrates 40th anniversary with commemorative frames and gear

Moots is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year, and the titanium framebuilding brand in Steamboat Springs, Colorado is celebrating with commemorative frames festooned with a special headbadge and some merchandise.

Every frame that is built or ordered this year will be finished with a 40th Anniversary headbadge, which features the brand’s “Mr. Moots” alligator, a 40-year logo, and design elements inspired by the Colorado mountains where the Moots employees live and ride.

“Moots is a brand like no other,” said Jon Cariveau, Moots marketing manager. “We’ve been building frames right here in Colorado since day one, and our goal remains the same: to build the finest quality, best riding frames we can, and ones that we want to ride ourselves. We’re super proud of our 40-year legacy, and the future we’re building for Moots owners, dealers, and all of our employees. Our small brand is as much about them, the family and community who love and ride our bikes, as it is about the bikes themselves.”

Moots will be promoting its history and its archives on social media throughout the year, and will be selling anniversary merchandise as well.