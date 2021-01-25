Minoura’s 2021 indoor training lineup includes smart trainers and hybrid rollers

Minoura’s 2021 lineup of indoor cycling gear caters to the traditionalists who enjoy the feeling of rollers and to techies who demand internet-connected things.

“At Minoura, we understand the important role trainers can play in year-round training for cyclists of all levels. With the growth in virtual racing and training, the Kagura lineup offers cyclists the perfect way to train consistently, even when the weather gets bad,” said Minoura’s North American manager Jeff Zell.

Minoura changed indoor training decades ago with the introduction of the MagTrainer with magnetic resistance controlled by a lever-and-cable actuated remote control. Indoor training has changed quite a bit since the mid-1980s, however, and now Minoura has interactive smart trainers to compete with the likes of Wahoo, Saris, and Tacx.

“As the inventor of the magnetic indoor trainers, we have a depth to our product line-up unlike any other trainer company as we strive to provide the best possible training experience at a given price point,” Zell said.

The new $899 Minoura Kagura Smart Turbo LSD9200 works on Bluetooth and ANT+, features a 10kg flywheel, and can handle 2,200 watts of rider input and simulate a 20-percent grade through electromagnetic resistance. Minoura claims its trainer is one of the quietest models available.

Minoura Kagura wheel-on smart trainer. Photo: Courtesy Minoura

The wheel-on Minoura Kagura Smart Turbo LST9200 smart trainer slots in at $649 and is meant to be portable.

For those who already own a Minoura smart trainer, the Kagura Power Unit might be a nice add-on feature to turn a “dumb” trainer into a tool that can be more effectively used with indoor riding simulators such as Zwift, TrainerRoad, or others.

The Minoura Kagura Power Unit upgrade. Photo: Courtesy Minoura

For those with concerns about available space, Minoura has two sets of hybrid rollers, the FG-542 and the FG-220. Both use a height-adjustable fork mount and and narrow, 5½-inch wide drums for the rear wheel to sit on. The $299 FG-220 features two levels of resistance, which you set manually at the rear drum. The $399 FG-542 has seven levels of magnetic resistance that are controllable with a handlebar-mounted remote.

Minoura also offers a set of traditional rollers, the $279 MoZ Roller, which is a 13.6-lb set of wide aluminum rollers that adjusts for wheelbase and folds up for storage.

The easily-stowable Minoura FG220. Photo: Courtesy Minoura

Minoura trainers and accessories are available for purchase through ShopMinoura.com as well as many bike shops across North America.