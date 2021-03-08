Machines For Freedom and Dioscvri launch Mystic Felines collection

Machines For Freedom, the inclusive women’s cycling apparel brand led by Jenn Kriske, has joined forces with Alameda, California-based art studio, Dioscvri to launch a collaborative garment and gear collection featuring a hand-carved block design.

The Mystic Felines Collection consists of a long-sleeve shirt, a short-sleeve shirt, cycling cap, water bottle, and scarf.

Dioscvri is a women-owned and operated art studio dedicated to creating art pieces in a sustainable fashion. All of the T-shirts in the collection are made from 100 percent organic cotton and manufactured locally in Los Angeles, California.

Discvri’s art is inspired by a wide array of topics — from cave drawings to mythological stories, and modern tattoo flash art. The designs are then block printed onto the garments by hand in their studio. The Mystic Feline print was created by block printing the artwork and then digitizing the art for reproduction on tees, caps, water bottles, and scarves.

Kriske says that the feline-inspired art marches perfectly in step with the community of women that Machines for Freedom has brought together.

“Since ancient times, felines have represented power, savvy intellect, strength, and agility,” she said. “All concepts which can be linked to the powerful athletes, adventurers, and change-makers who make up this community.”

“The Dioscvri x Machines collab was inspired by the power each and every one of us possesses. Sometimes it shows up loudly and boldly. Other times it manifests with quiet and steady determination. This collaboration with Dioscrvi is the embodiment of the power and strength I see in the Machines community, and to celebrate that collective power.”

The Mystic Felines Collection includes the Mystic Felines Tee in short sleeve (MSRP $68) and long sleeve (MSRP $78), Mystic Felines cycling cap ($35), Mystic Felines handkerchief ($30), and the Mystic Felines bottle set ($25)