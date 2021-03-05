Limited edition Life Time events Rudy Project helmets

Rudy Project, in partnership with Life Time, has created a limited edition run of helmets for four of the event promoter’s off-road events.

The helmets — while not new models — will have customized color schemes to complement the Garmin UNBOUND Gravel, Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB, Chequamegon MTB Festival, and Lutsen 99er cycling events.

“For years our athletes have asked us for more branded products so they can proudly share their accomplishments with other cyclists,” said Life Time president of events and media Kimo Seymour. “We’re also excited about this partnership because it’s the first step in a promising future of licensing collaborations with other top-tier brands for our company.”

Rudy Project Protera+/Lutsen 99er edition. Photo: Courtesy Rudy Project

Rudy Project Protera+/Leadville edition. Photo: Courtesy Rudy Project

The models getting the event color coordination include the Protera+ and the Strym (each $199) and are available in two sizes: small/medium and large.

The custom-colored lids are available directly from the Rudy Project website.