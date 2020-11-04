The Grind: Easton adds dropper post, expands gravel range

The Grind is a weekly column on all things gravel.

Adding to its collection of gravel wheels, bars, and chainrings, Easton now has an EA70 AX Gravel Dropper Post with a dedicated lever on the way. In the meantime, the Easton dropper works with mechanical Shimano and SRAM shift levers, with internal routing keeping things clean.

The 27.2mm EA70 AX dropper post uses a cartridge design and comes in two lengths, 350mm and 400mm. Both have 50mm of travel and no setback.

The $185 dropper post works with all dropper levers in addition to Shimano and SRAM shifters, for those of you who have a two-by system or just prefer a dedicated lever.

The shorter post has a claimed weight of 405g.

The Easton design joins a very few dedicated gravel dropper posts on the market, including Shimano’s PRO Discover Post, which has 70mm of travel and internal routing, and the Thesis design that comes stock on the Thesis OB1. And of course there is the $800 wireless option of the RockShox Reverb AXS, but besides the price, that post only comes in a 30.9mm seatpost. It does have 100-170mm travel.

The Easton EA90 AX Lever will be available in a few months.

Easton has also announced the EA90 AX drop bar dropper lever, which works your hands on the hoods or in the drops. The dropper lever will be $49.