The Grind: Ashton Lambie’s monster-ring gravel rig

Most gravel riders with a single ring use a 42-tooth option. Ashton Lambie, who has set world records and won world-championship medals, is not most riders.

The Grind is a weekly column on all things gravel.

Ashton Lambie is one of the world’s fastest riders over short distances. He set the world record, twice, in the individual pursuit, and recently took silver at the 2020 track worlds. But he also enjoys long, long hours on the bike.

After the U.S. men’s pursuit team came up just short on qualifying points for the 2020 Olympics, Lambie set out on a bike-packing trip across the United Kingdom on a Lauf True Grit. This March, Lambie took the start at The Mid South gravel race on the same rig, albeit with a bit fewer bags strapped to it.

There are a few notable things about Lambie’s bike, but the most eyebrow-raising has to be the 52-tooth chainring. Such a size is standard fare for a road bike — as one of two chainrings. But on a gravel bike? Normally a 44-tooth is the biggest you’ll see.

Paired to a SRAM Eagle 10-50t cassette, though, Lambie says he has plenty of range for all the riding he likes to do, be that gravel events or just long days in the saddle, loaded down with bikepacking gear. Your results may vary.

Ashton
What does an Olympic-level pursuit rider ride on gravel? Something like this.
DSC03728
Narrow is aero. Also, the tight configuration makes room for normal hand positions on the tops of the handlebars.
DSC03710
One cool thing about SRAM’s eTap system is that you can easily plug in remote shifters, such as the Clics at the end of the Zipp Vuka extensions.
DSC03715
Most one-ring gravel bikes use a 40-, 42- or maybe even a 44-tooth on the big end. Lambie runs a 52-tooth ring.
DSC03718
SRAM’s AXS eTap drivetrain lets you mix and match road and MTB components, like this 10-50t cassette.
DSC03717
The 12-speed SRAM Eagle derailleur works with the road eTap shifters.
DSC03716
Road cleats for muddy days in the gravel? Lambie doesn’t mind.
DSC03713
Vittoria’s Adventure Trail tires in 38mm measure out closer to 40mm on rims like Zipp’s.
Oveja
Oveja Negra makes a wide variety of bikepacking bags in Colorado. This is one of the smaller ones.
DSC03719
ISM saddles aren’t as popular on the road as in triathlon, but many top-level athletes — especially time trialists — appreciate their shape.
DSC03711
Lauf’s leaf-spring suspension fork is hard to miss. Lambie has ridden it over thousands of miles.
Ashton
District Bicycles is the shop owned by Bobby and Crystal Wintle, who put on The Mid South.
Ashton
Ashton Lambie’s Lauf True Grit.

