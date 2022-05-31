Shimano introduces new GRX carbon gravel wheels

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

In 2019, Shimano introduced its GRX component group, the first gravel-specific series to hit the market.

Now, the Japanese manufacturing company has a wheel to go with it.

The new GRX carbon wheel is designed for the specific demands of gravel racing, which can include anything from fast action on buff, fast gravel to slow miles on steep rocky jeep roads.

The Shimano carbon wheels feature a shallow 32-millimeter rim height for faster acceleration and climbing whether on steady mountain climbs a la Crusher in the Tushar or the endlessly rolling terrain a la Emporia. The shallower rim depth should also ensure better control in heavy cross winds, a scenario common to long gravel rides.

The GRX wheelset weighs 1,461 grams.

The GRX carbon rim width boasts modern 30-millimeter external and 25-millimeter internal measurements, making it a wheel suitable for 32 to 50-millimeter tires. The rims are laced with 24 spokes front and rear to maximize strength and reliability.

Featuring Shimano’s cup-and-cone ball bearing hubs, the GRX carbon gravel wheels are designed to deliver quick engagement and a lively feel on all riding surfaces.

Shimano GRX carbon wheel

– Lightweight carbon gravel wheels for riding and racing

– Designed for 32-50mm tire widths

– 25mm internal and 30mm external rim widths

– Rim Height: 32mm

– Cup-and-cone ball bearing hubs

– 24-spoke count

– Weight: front wheel 639g, rear wheel 822g, total weight of1,461 grams