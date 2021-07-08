Scott refines Addict Gravel for speed and handling

Scott today launches its new Addict Gravel, with a longer top tube, longer fork rake, and lower bottom bracket than its predecessors, and also with an integrated bar/stem with internal routing on the top-end model. The goal, William Juban, Scott’s head of road bike engineering, was the ultimate gravel bike.

“The result is the probably fastest, most capable, and most fun gravel bike the market has to offer,” Juban said.

As is the trend, tire clearance increased to handle up to 45mm tires. And the geometry also was tweaked for more aggressive riding, or riding on trails. Taking a cue from its mountain bikes, the top tube got longer while the stem got shorter, the fork rake was extended, and the bottom bracket was dropped.

Stiffness and weight and aerodynamics, however, still lean heavily towards Scott’s road heritage. The head tube, bottom bracket, and fork’s lateral stiffness numbers are identical to that of the Addict RC road bike, Scott claims.

A size 54cm frame weighs a claimed 930g and the fork is 395g.

A new Syncros Creston iC SL X integrated bar/stem is built for gravel with a 16-degree flare and a claimed weight of 335g. To offer aerodynamics and comfort, the bar’s top is recessed so you can use thick bar tape and still have a smooth aero shape for the whole package.

The frame has bolts on the top tube and under the down tube, plus there are three bolts on the top of the down tube for bottle-cage-mounting options. The frame also has hidden fender mounts; using fenders reduces tire clearance to 40mm.

Contessa Addict Gravel 15 and other models

Scott also has a new women’s gravel bike with the same new geometry but also with a women’s saddle and narrower bars.

Scott has five Addict Gravel models in total, including 2x from Shimano and SRAM and a 1x from SRAM. The top -end Tuned bike comes with a Quarq power meter. Pricing ranges from $8,499 for the top-end Gravel Tuned down to $2,999 for the Addict Gravel 30 and the Contessa Addict Gravel 15.