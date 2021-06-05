Schwalbe claims new G-One R to be unicorn gravel tire

At Unbound Gravel today, Schwalbe is launching its latest gravel tire, the G-One R. Unbound Gravel is notoriously tough on tires, and the 200- and 350-mile main events also beg for efficiency in gear choices. Schwalbe claims that the new G-One R offers ‘superb’ rolling efficiency and ‘superior’ puncture protection.

“All that, you can find in the new G-One R. It combines limitless gravel fun with the level of souplesse found in a road tire,” Schwalbe product manager Jakob Massen said.

The tubeless gravel G-One line was created a few years ago, taking some technology from the German brand’s road Pro One line.

The new $89 G-One R has two plies under the tread and three plies on the sides to protect against sidewall cuts. Schwalbe also uses a layer of what it calls V-Guard Puncture Protection under the tread.

“Due to the carcass construction, the tire rolls like silk and gives confidence whatever happens on the bike,” Massen said.

The tire has a new tread pattern, too, featuring a tight ‘boomerang’ pattern down the center with slightly taller outer knows for corner traction.

Massen bills the tire for riding conditions that are 60 percent gravel and 40 percent road. Unbound Gravel is nearly all gravel, but it certainly is not an everyday event.

This is the 40mm tire. It also comes in a 45mm version.

Amity Rockwell won the last edition of Unbound Gravel in 2019 on Schwalbe G-One Allrounds, and she did not flat. Today, she is racing in Kansas on the new G-One R tires.

“I’ve been on them a couple months now, and have been really impressed,” Rockwell told VeloNews. “I was a little apprehensive to change my tires, as I really liked them. But the new G-One R tires very nice. It’s everything I loved about he Allronds, but more puncture proof.”

I am also riding Unbound Gravel 200 today on these tires, and will file a first-ride report on them and the rest of my test equipment after the event.