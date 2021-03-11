Salsa Warbird and and Stormchaser get a refresh

The Salsa Warbird and Salsa Stormchaser just got a fresh look for 2021.

While frame geometry and component specs are unchanged from 2020, color options are all new for this year.

The Salsa Warbird is a carbon gravel racer that’s devoid of chainstay and seatstay bridges which can accommodate 51mm tires (47mm if using fenders) for 650b tires and up to 45mm (38mm maximum with fenders) tires for optimal mud clearance. It’s been set up with accessory, pack, and fender mounts, and also has internally routed cabling for shifting, braking, and even for a dynamo.

The Salsa Warbird is as adept at paved roads as it is for gravel.

2021 Salsa Warbird with SRAM force. Photo: Salsa Cycles

The Stormchaser is a gravel bike Salsa engineered for “unpredictable” conditions. It features Salsa’s Alternator flat-mount dropouts for 15mm of wheelbase adjustment, plenty of clearance for tires up to 50mm (45mm with fenders installed), and comes standard with wide handlebars which are sized appropriately for the frame. This is the bike that was launched at The Mid South in 2020, in the muddiest conditions.

2021 Salsa Stormchaser set up for single-speed riding. Photo: Salsa Cycles

2021 Salsa Stormchaser frameset-only option. Photo: Salsa Cycles

The aluminum Salsa Stormchaser is equipped with a high-modulus carbon fork and aluminum steerer for each of seven sizes — 49cm, 52.5cm, 54.5cm, 56cm, 57.5cm, 59, and 61cm — all which have internal cable routing, and all can accommodate a dropper post.

The Stormchaser can be ridden as a single-speed, or set up for 1x and 2x drivetrains. It’s available as a complete bike, or frameset-only.

Complete information about the Stormchaser and Warbird new-look color options, geometry, and pricing is available on the Salsa website.