Salsa Stormchaser GRX 810 1x Sus launches at The Mid South

At the mud-soaked, Covid-plagued 2020 edition of The Mid South, Salsa launched the singlespeed Stormchaser, designed specifically for the gnarly conditions of the Oklahoma gravel race. This year, Salsa is back with another reasonably priced Stormchaser, this time an alloy bike with Shimano’s GRX group, front suspension, a dropper post, and the ability to set it up as a singlespeed.

The Salsa Stormchaser GRX 810 1x Sus is $3,499.

The bike uses Salsa’s Class 5 VRS (Vibration Reduction System) design that is built with thin, bowed out seatstays.

The RockShox Rudy XPLR fork has 40mm of travel, and the TranzX dropper post features 90mm of movement.

Shimano’s mechanical GRX group is built with a Race Race Ride crank, which has a 38t ring.

The 6066-T6 features Salsa’s Alternator dropouts, which can be configured for a singlespeed.

The bike comes in seven sizes, from 49 to 61cm. The head angle is a slack 70 degrees for stability. Similarly, the handlebars are Salsa’s wide-stance Cowchipper Deluxe.

Frame mounts abound, with not only five mounting areas (one top tube, one down tube, three inside main triangle), but multiple height options for two of the mounts in the main frame.

For rubber, Salsa uses Terravail Rutland 47mm. Salsa and Terravail are both brands of Quality Bicycle Products, the biggest parts distributor for U.S. bike shop.